Dover (DOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:DOV opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.07. Dover has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
