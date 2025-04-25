CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Shares of CRWV opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

