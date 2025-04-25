Bank of America Begins Coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWV. Melius initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

CRWV stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 in the last quarter.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

