What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for WPM Q1 Earnings?

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $87.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.