Q3 EPS Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Raised by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGX opened at $173.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

