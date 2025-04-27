Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

