Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 60,522,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.