Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of INFN opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.92.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
