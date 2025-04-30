Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

