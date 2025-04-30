National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Performance

NSI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

About National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.