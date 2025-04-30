Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Slate Office REIT Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT’s portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.
