Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.