First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $104.07 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

