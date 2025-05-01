NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $934.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

