Analysts Issue Forecasts for BTDR Q3 Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report released on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTDR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BTDR stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

