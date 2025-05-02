Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $482.30 and last traded at $490.37, with a volume of 606176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.43.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.