LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $299.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

