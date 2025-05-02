Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 30th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Globant, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,231. Oracle has a twelve month low of $113.65 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,889,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606,180. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.18.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 3,669,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,663,898. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.80.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. 166,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.57. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 1,354,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.25.

