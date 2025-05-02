What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for WFG Q2 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -752.94%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
