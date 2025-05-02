StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

