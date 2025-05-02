William Blair Has Negative Estimate for Kforce Q2 Earnings

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

KFRC opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

