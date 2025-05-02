Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Dover Q2 Earnings

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dover in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

DOV stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,896,000 after buying an additional 245,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

