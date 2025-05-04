Analysts Set Expectations for Ameris Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

