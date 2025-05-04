FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teradyne Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

TER stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $227,997. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

