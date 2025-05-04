Analysts Set Expectations for MTAL Q3 Earnings

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTAL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTAL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 286.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 334,505 shares in the last quarter. Glencore plc acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

