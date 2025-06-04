NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

