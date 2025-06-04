Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.