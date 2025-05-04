Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPXFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.50.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$53.38 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.69 and a 1-year high of C$68.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

