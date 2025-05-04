First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Camtek worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,548 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,126 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Camtek Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

