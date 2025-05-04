Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 77.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

