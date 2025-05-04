Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 43,047 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Get Oculis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCS

Oculis Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $823.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.