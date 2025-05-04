NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

