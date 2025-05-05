HC Wainwright Increases X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $7.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XFOR stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.13) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 227,051 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

