Q1 EPS Forecast for Metals Acquisition Cut by Analyst

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE MTAL opened at $8.95 on Monday. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

