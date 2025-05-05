Q2 Earnings Estimate for Spok Issued By B. Riley

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spok in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Schock expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spok’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spok’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Spok Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $16.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.26%.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spok by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spok by 309.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 20.5% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 12,125.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.