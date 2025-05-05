Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:PIF Q2 Earnings

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.88%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$28,808.52. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

