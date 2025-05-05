Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $689.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $48.45.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.92 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
