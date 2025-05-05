StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
