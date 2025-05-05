What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Cameco Q1 Earnings?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%.
Cameco Price Performance
CCJ opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
