What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for Cameco Q1 Earnings?

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.