Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for UNH Q2 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.49. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $33.28 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.72 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $393.11 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $362.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

