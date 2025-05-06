Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Unisys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UIS. StockNews.com downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

