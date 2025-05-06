Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
