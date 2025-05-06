Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. This represents a 30.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

