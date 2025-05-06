Q2 EPS Estimates for NOG Lowered by Capital One Financial

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

