Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snap Q2 Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Snap stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Snap by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Snap by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,362,523 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,017. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

