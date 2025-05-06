William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of LRMR Q2 Earnings

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

LRMR stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 486,211 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 984,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 273,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

