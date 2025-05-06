Q3 Earnings Forecast for OPCH Issued By Barrington Research

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPCH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.81 on Monday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 197,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

