Repligen’s (RGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 0.4 %

RGEN opened at $140.92 on Monday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.