Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:L Q3 Earnings

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$236.88.

TSE:L opened at C$226.95 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$152.39 and a 12-month high of C$228.88. The firm has a market cap of C$68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$201.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$2,109,706.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01. Insiders have sold 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

