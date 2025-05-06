The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $484,727.46, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
About The Container Store Group
