Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE UL opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

